CLICKS GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of CLICKS GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CLCGY opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. CLICKS GRP LTD/S has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

About CLICKS GRP LTD/S

Clicks Group Limited engages in the retail of health, beauty, and homeware products primarily in South Africa. It operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. The company operates a retail pharmacy chain with 459 in-store pharmacies, and health and beauty retail chains for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

