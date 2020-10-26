Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,215,514 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

