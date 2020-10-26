Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stake Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Shares of KO traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $49.70. 197,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,286,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,215,514 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.