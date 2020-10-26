Cogeco (CGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

Cogeco stock opened at C$82.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$70.95 and a 12 month high of C$107.88.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

