Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 199.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,719 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,726 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,158 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $101,802.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,443.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,959. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.30. 19,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $75.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

