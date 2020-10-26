Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

COLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.01. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,873,000 after buying an additional 130,954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after buying an additional 147,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after buying an additional 177,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 504,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 80,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

