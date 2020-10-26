Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.95. 711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,642. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $827,924.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $85,659,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $52,517,140.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,616 shares of company stock worth $72,301,533 over the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $31,750,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

