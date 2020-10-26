Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,030,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 110,286 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.26% of Comcast worth $556,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 270,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,215,002. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

