Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CYH opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

