COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CODYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $8.40 on Thursday. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

