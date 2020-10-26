Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions’ (MGDDF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MGDDF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

MGDDF opened at $118.01 on Friday. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $124.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70.

About Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

