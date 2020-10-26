Comparing Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) & Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Technology and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology 3.87% -7.75% 4.38% Electronic Arts 34.27% 21.32% 14.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avid Technology and Electronic Arts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $411.79 million 1.00 $7.60 million $0.36 25.97 Electronic Arts $5.54 billion 6.61 $3.04 billion $4.76 26.63

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Avid Technology. Avid Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Avid Technology has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avid Technology and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electronic Arts 0 7 17 1 2.76

Avid Technology presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Electronic Arts has a consensus price target of $142.23, indicating a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Avid Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Avid Technology on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 line of complementary control surfaces and consoles; S1 and S4 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. It also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. It has a strategic partnership with KLab Inc. for game development and operation. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

