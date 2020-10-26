Comparing Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) & Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Axon Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -493.98% -42.45% -40.03% Axon Enterprise -5.58% -5.32% -3.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wrap Technologies and Axon Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Axon Enterprise 0 5 4 0 2.44

Axon Enterprise has a consensus target price of $102.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Axon Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $700,000.00 287.68 -$8.32 million ($0.29) -19.00 Axon Enterprise $530.86 million 12.23 $880,000.00 $0.01 10,227.00

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Wrap Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system; and provides hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

