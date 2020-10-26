Comparing Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) and NuZee (OTCMKTS:NUZE)

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) and Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NuZee alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NuZee and Kallo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NuZee and Kallo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuZee -444.42% -151.18% -114.30% Kallo N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

NuZee has a beta of -4.93, meaning that its stock price is 593% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kallo has a beta of 4.64, meaning that its stock price is 364% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuZee and Kallo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuZee $1.79 million 127.29 -$12.19 million N/A N/A Kallo N/A N/A -$7.03 million N/A N/A

Kallo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuZee.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NuZee shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of NuZee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Kallo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kallo beats NuZee on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Kallo Company Profile

Kallo Inc., together with its subsidiary, develops and commercializes customized healthcare solutions. It engages in the development of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Integration Engine, a software that connect other applications in or outside of a hospital/clinic with the EMR system, as well as enables the doctor/nurse to access information in other healthcare applications. The company also develops Communicable and Infectious Disease Information Management System, an Internet-based solution for monitoring and managing communicable and infectious disease information; and Clinical-Care Globalization technology, which is used to maintain records of patient treatment history. In addition, it offers Mobile Clinic Telehealth System, a mobile clinic long distance or telehealth technology that enables remote transmission of standardized formats of data for laboratory information, diagnostic imaging, diagnosis, and clinical notes. Further, the company offers Kallo Integrated Delivery System (KIDS), a technology and process framework that defines and describes the component parts of various products and services; and KIDS Global Tele-Health Ecosystems, a tele-health program that encompasses various technology and administrative processes to deliver virtual medical care, health promotion/prevention, and other patient education to KIDS patients. It primarily serves clinics, hospitals, and healthcare organizations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Diamond Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Kallo Inc. in January 2011. Kallo Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.