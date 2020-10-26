Comparing Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) & JD.com (NYSE:JD)

Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Takung Art has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.com has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Takung Art and JD.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takung Art $3.17 million 5.01 -$4.09 million N/A N/A JD.com $82.86 billion 1.42 $1.75 billion $0.68 119.01

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Takung Art.

Profitability

This table compares Takung Art and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takung Art -66.19% -51.57% -10.33% JD.com 3.34% 9.53% 3.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Takung Art shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Takung Art shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Takung Art and JD.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takung Art 0 0 0 0 N/A JD.com 0 3 15 1 2.89

JD.com has a consensus price target of $66.15, suggesting a potential downside of 18.26%. Given JD.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JD.com is more favorable than Takung Art.

Summary

JD.com beats Takung Art on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. Its platform offers and trades in various artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. The company serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. Takung Art Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce. It also provides gifts, flowers, and plants; nutritional supplements, healthcare services, and other healthcare equipment; books, e-books, music, movie, and other media products; and virtual goods, such as online travel agency, attraction tickets, and prepaid phone and game cards, as well as industrial products and installation and maintenance services. In addition, the company offers an online marketplace for third-party merchants to sell products to customers; and transaction processing and billing and other services. Further, it provides online marketing services for suppliers, third-party merchants, and other business partners; supply chain and logistics services for various industries; and consumer financing services to individual customers, as well as online-to-offline solutions. JD.com, Inc. offers its products through its website jd.com and mobile apps, as well as directly to customers. As of December 31, 2019, JD.com, Inc. operated fulfillment centers in seven cities; and 700 warehouses in 89 cities covering various counties and districts. The company has strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited. JD.com, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

