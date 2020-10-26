Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 37,280 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,280 shares during the quarter. Novanta makes up 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.96% of Novanta worth $109,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.03. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,373. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.91 and a beta of 1.14. Novanta Inc has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other Novanta news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $421,894.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,830.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,978,916.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

