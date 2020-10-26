Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,867 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vail Resorts worth $14,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 523.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $2.65 on Monday, reaching $247.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 1.23. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.30.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.