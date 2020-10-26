Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,530 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of Q2 worth $55,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Q2 by 203.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 17.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSE QTWO traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.15. 2,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,257. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $106.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $97,582.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,926.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 364,084 shares of company stock valued at $34,410,451. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. BTIG Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Gabelli cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

