Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 81,170 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.31% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $61,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 263.2% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 130,199 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 698,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after buying an additional 57,628 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $203,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts purchased 7,074 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,547.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.46. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,353. The company has a market cap of $663.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

