Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,697 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $28,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.49. 5,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,149. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $60.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

