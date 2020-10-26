Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $427.35. 1,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $452.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,294 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.