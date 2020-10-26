Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 15,640 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.27% of Rogers worth $41,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of ROG traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,815. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average is $112.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $191.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.