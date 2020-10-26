Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,550 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $928.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.69, a PEG ratio of 140.75 and a beta of 1.44. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $30.27.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,416.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $1,050,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,351 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Benchmark lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

