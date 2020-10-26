Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 93,200 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares during the quarter. Exponent accounts for 2.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.68% of Exponent worth $136,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Exponent by 28.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 126.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,779. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.25. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $84.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.55.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $199,211.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $447,036.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

