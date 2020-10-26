Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 42.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CGNX traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,486. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

In other news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

