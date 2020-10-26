Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 200,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,235,811. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

