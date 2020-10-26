Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.16 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Generac worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 4,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after buying an additional 9,309,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after buying an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,074,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after buying an additional 332,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Generac by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter.

GNRC stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.79. 2,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.54. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $215.98. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.47.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

