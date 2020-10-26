Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.56 Million Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Watsco worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.73. 88 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,204. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.52. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

