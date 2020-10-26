Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.91 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,664 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Graco worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Graco by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70. Insiders sold 336,007 shares of company stock worth $19,764,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

