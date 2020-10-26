Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $159.65 Million Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,011 shares during the period. FirstService makes up approximately 3.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $159,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 133.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in FirstService by 238.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 10.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSV shares. BidaskClub upgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ:FSV traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.06. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,595. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.29.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

