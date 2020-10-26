Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 40.1% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 134.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 411.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $403.68. 407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,401. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.64 and its 200 day moving average is $346.09.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.82.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

