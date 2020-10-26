Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Simulations Plus worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.98. 334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,838. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,731,359 shares in the company, valued at $312,648,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

