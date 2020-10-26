Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,150 shares during the period. BlackLine comprises approximately 2.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.41% of BlackLine worth $122,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $99,000.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,803,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,054.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackLine from $54.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BlackLine from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ BL traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $96.74. 292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

