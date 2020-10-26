Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the period. SPS Commerce accounts for approximately 2.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $137,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,923. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 38,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,867,028.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,313.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,938 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,663. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,536. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $88.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.