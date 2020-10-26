Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 301,937 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 301,937 shares during the period. Mercury Systems accounts for approximately 3.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Mercury Systems worth $149,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 461,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BofA Securities upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,388.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,318 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 108,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,554. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.