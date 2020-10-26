Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,053 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $15,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $4.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.83. 1,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.75.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.