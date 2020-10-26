Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 51,796 Shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.28% of Helios Technologies worth $49,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 31.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,875 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $46,059,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.6% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 157,714 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 103.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 577,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 293,818 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $43.50. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.20. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

