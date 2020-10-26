Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 54,919 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,199,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $108,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ:AAXN remained flat at $$102.91 during trading hours on Monday. 1,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,544. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $549,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,844 shares of company stock worth $11,427,980 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

