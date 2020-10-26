Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 68,007 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,007 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Pluralsight worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter worth $15,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 756,777 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 12.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,947,000 after purchasing an additional 515,014 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 42.6% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 2,076,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 37.0% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,810,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 488,746 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $666,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,702. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

