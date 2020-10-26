Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 99,571 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,571 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of IAA worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 14.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in IAA during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IAA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IAA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 175.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 123,527 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,222. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $59.30.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

