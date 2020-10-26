Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,387 shares during the period. Omnicell makes up approximately 2.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.74% of Omnicell worth $119,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Omnicell by 2.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 327,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 138.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Omnicell by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Omnicell by 53.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $83.81. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

