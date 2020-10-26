Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises about 2.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.85% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $145,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,788,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at $44,961,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $681,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,460 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

NYSE SITE traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.74. 561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

