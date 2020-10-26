Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,100 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Cryoport worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,392,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,757,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 175,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $44.71. 3,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,322. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.