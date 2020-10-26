Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.76.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 551,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,933,998. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

