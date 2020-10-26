Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $1.71

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.56. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 2,310 shares traded.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,970,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 236,578 shares during the period.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

