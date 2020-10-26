Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $1.71

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.56. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 2,310 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.48.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 273.61%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.