Contrasting Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Athersys alerts:

28.1% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Trevena shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Athersys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Trevena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Athersys and Trevena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trevena 0 0 3 0 3.00

Athersys currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.56%. Trevena has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.97%. Given Athersys’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Athersys is more favorable than Trevena.

Profitability

This table compares Athersys and Trevena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys N/A -167.70% -104.29% Trevena N/A -72.47% -51.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athersys and Trevena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys $5.63 million 56.45 -$44.58 million ($0.29) -5.55 Trevena $30,000.00 11,671.19 -$24.87 million ($0.27) -9.85

Trevena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athersys. Trevena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athersys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Athersys has a beta of -1.73, indicating that its share price is 273% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevena has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which is Phase III clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke; and that is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients, including those suffering from serious conditions with unmet medical need. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases. It also has license and collaboration agreements with RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.