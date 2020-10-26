Contrasting Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) & Envestnet (OTCMKTS:ENV)

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Chykingyoung Investment Development alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chykingyoung Investment Development and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Envestnet 0 5 6 1 2.67

Envestnet has a consensus target price of $80.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.11%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Envestnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Envestnet $900.13 million 5.03 -$16.78 million $1.21 69.52

Chykingyoung Investment Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envestnet.

Risk and Volatility

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A Envestnet -1.23% 9.86% 4.72%

Summary

Envestnet beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.