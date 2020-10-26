ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRA opened at $8.38 on Thursday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($13.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($10.34). The company had revenue of $411.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

