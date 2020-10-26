Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Decreased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,593 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Copart by 35.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $113.02. 2,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,366. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.